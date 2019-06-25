Rain and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of Bulgaria, Possibly Hailstorms

Today with temporary interruptions will be short-lived rainfall, in places - mainly in northern Bulgaria and in the mountain regions - intensive and significant in quantity. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.



Orange code was announced in Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. In these areas there will be intense rainfall and thunderstorms with hailstorm conditions as well. In places in mountainous areas the rainfall will reach 50-65 l / m.



Yellow code was announced in Vidin, Montana, Pleven, Rousse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Kardzhali. In these areas there will be short but strong rainfall and thunderstorms. There are conditions for hailstorms. Cumulative rainfall in places will reach 30-35 l / m.

Atmospheric pressure will increase and will be higher than the average for June.



On the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, around and after noon - cumulus-rainy. In some places there will be short-light rains with thunder. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures: 27-29 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.



Above the mountains will develop cumulus-rain clouds, there will be short-lived rainfall, intense places and thunderstorms. It will blow moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum temperature 1200 meters - about 20 degrees, 2000 meters - about 12 degrees.

And on Wednesday there will be precipitation, more places in southern Bulgaria, the Balkan ridge and in the Pre-Balkan. In the north, rainfall will stop. The wind will keep from north-northeast to moderate. Daily temperatures in most parts of the country will be between 27 and 32 degrees.



On Thursday it will be mostly sunny, with cloudy skies in the afternoon, without precipitation. Temperatures will rise and the maximum in most of the country will be between 30 and 35 degrees.