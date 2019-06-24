The U.S. President Donald Trump sent an “excellent” letter to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The existence of such a letter was confirmed by The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, who said Trump sent a letter and “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.”

The North Korean leader sent a letter to Trump first.

Formal talks between the U.S. and North Korea broke down after a failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam. But earlier in June Trump told U.S. reporters he received a “beautiful” letter from Kim, without revealing what was written. In an interview with TIME magazine last week, Trump said he also received a “birthday letter” from Kim that was delivered by hand a day before, according to time. In recent weeks, however, the countries have been trying to resume dialogue.

Last week, the Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on a visit to North Korea.

He is expected to talk to the U.S. President during the G20 summit this week. One of the topics of conversation will be the continuation of negotiations with North Korea.