Intense Traffic at 5 Border Checkpoints

Society | June 24, 2019, Monday // 14:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at 5 Border Checkpoints

Traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Makaza an Kulata border checkpoints is intense for all cars, according to data from 13:00. This was reported by DG Border Police.

Over the weekend, it is expected that the traffic will be increased through the Makaza border checkpoint.

It is recommended for the travellers to use the other border checkpoints at the Bulgarian-Greek border too. At the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at the Danube Bridge-Ruse border crossing, traffic is also intense. This is regarding the trucks. The traffic is also heavy in both directions on the Durankulak border checkpoint and Kardam Border Crossing Point.

On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Turkish borders the traffic is normal at all checkpoints.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, border checkpoint, Kulata border checkpoint, Makaza border checkpoint
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria