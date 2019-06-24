Intense Traffic at 5 Border Checkpoints

Traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Makaza an Kulata border checkpoints is intense for all cars, according to data from 13:00. This was reported by DG Border Police.

Over the weekend, it is expected that the traffic will be increased through the Makaza border checkpoint.

It is recommended for the travellers to use the other border checkpoints at the Bulgarian-Greek border too. At the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at the Danube Bridge-Ruse border crossing, traffic is also intense. This is regarding the trucks. The traffic is also heavy in both directions on the Durankulak border checkpoint and Kardam Border Crossing Point.

On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Turkish borders the traffic is normal at all checkpoints.