On Saturday (June 29th), All Lifts in Pamporovo Will be Free of Charge

Society | June 24, 2019, Monday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
On Saturday (June 29th), all lifts in Pamporovo will be free due to the official opening of the summer season in the resort. Guests can choose between cycling, swimming, horse riding, hiking, as well as cross country hiking, with experienced guides and transportation, tennis, football, fishing, cave boat, jeep safari, rock climbing.

For the youngest, there is a children's playground where parents can leave their children for an hour or a day. Older children and adolescents can have fun in the Adventure Park, which has a 10-element rope garden and jumping airbags.

For cycling enthusiasts there is a bike park, with 15 routes with different levels of difficulty and a total length of more than 35 km. The Wellness-healing centrе in one of the hotels offers different therapies and healthy procedures for relaxation. Guests at the opening of the summer season will be the actors Teodora Duhovnikova and Vladimir Karamazov.

