The British Parliament Was Evacuated Due to a Fire Alert

The British Parliament was evacuated today due to a fire alert, BTA reported.

Reuters witness said that “A message over the PA system urged people to leave the building. Lawmakers were also asked to leave the area as a loud alarm sounded. The alarm ended around 20 minutes later and lawmakers, staff and journalists were allowed back into the Palace of Westminster.”

A message was sent to everyone to leave the building. MEPs were also urged to go out after the alert.

While the palace undergoes some repairs, it is not expected a major recovery and renovation program to be launched until mid-2020.