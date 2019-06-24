The British Parliament Was Evacuated Due to a Fire Alert
The British Parliament was evacuated today due to a fire alert, BTA reported.
Reuters witness said that “A message over the PA system urged people to leave the building. Lawmakers were also asked to leave the area as a loud alarm sounded. The alarm ended around 20 minutes later and lawmakers, staff and journalists were allowed back into the Palace of Westminster.”
A message was sent to everyone to leave the building. MEPs were also urged to go out after the alert.
While the palace undergoes some repairs, it is not expected a major recovery and renovation program to be launched until mid-2020.
- » San Francisco Prohibits the Sale of Electronic Cigarettes?
- » Ekrem Imamoglu Won the Istanbul Mayor's Election
- » Russia Is about to Add Up to 7 New Islands to Its Territory
- » The Battle Between the US Government and Huawei: Huawei Will Sue the Government
- » China is Building Six New Bulk Carriers for the Bulgarian Navy
- » Second Local Elections: Reflection Day in Istanbul