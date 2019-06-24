The Storm in Sofia Caused Heavy Damages

The last night's storm in Sofia caused heavy damages.

At present, the public transport isn’t affected. Everything is on schedule and on its usual routes. The Emergency Prevention Teams have reacted to 10 signals for and fallen tree branches.

Due to the heavy rain and the alluvions the traffic in the transport tunnel of "Lavov Most” will be restricted. In the lane towards Lyulin District is organized a cleaning.

A yellow code for heavy rainfalls has been announced today for Sofia, according to the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology (NIMH). Rain and thunderstorms are expected to be more intense in the afternoon.