Economy Minister Karanikolov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Discussed the Immersing Economic Cooperation

Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov met with Mongolia's Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Enkhtuvshin. They discussed the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in Ulaanbaatar, where the Seventh Meeting of the Bulgarian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Scientific and Technical Cooperation is held. Minister Karanikolov pointed out that the $ 2.1 million trade in 2018 does not meet the capabilities of both countries.

In his words, the Bulgarian side's desire in the field of bilateral co-operation is to identify real steps for strengthening the interaction in order to intensify mutual trade as well as to identify new opportunities. The Minister of Economy and Finance also met with the co-chairman of the Bulgarian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade and Scientific and Technical Cooperation, and the Minister of Education, Culture and Science and Sports of Mongolia.

He pointed out that in 2015, a cooperation agreement between Mongolia and Bulgaria in the field of agriculture was signed, which has opened new prospects for developing relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised that cooperation in the field of science, youth and sport would be discussed during an intergovernmental commission and that the Mongolian government attaches great importance to the visit of the Bulgarian Minister and expects excellent future results. From his stand, Minister Karanikolov was categorical that education and science should be key priorities in the talks between the two countries because they will lead to future results in the economy of the two countries. "I appreciate the opportunity to organize a business forum alongside the IGC, which will further favour the development of our economic relations," he added.