Fire in TPP Maritsa East 2

Society | June 24, 2019, Monday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fire in TPP Maritsa East 2

The chimney of the Maritsa East 2 TPP is on fire, bTV announced.

Fire safety teams and the police are on-site. There is no information about injured people. According to preliminary information, the fire started after repair.

Expect details!

