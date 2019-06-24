Fire in TPP Maritsa East 2
June 24, 2019, Monday
The chimney of the Maritsa East 2 TPP is on fire, bTV announced.
Fire safety teams and the police are on-site. There is no information about injured people. According to preliminary information, the fire started after repair.
Expect details!
