The well-known American journalist Jennifer Ravalo, who is working under the name Jenny SuShe, has given up to take action against the Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev, who kissed her in front of the cameras after a fight with the Romanian boxer Bogdan Dinu. We recall that this happened earlier this year.

Pulev took to Twitter to explain the much-publicized incident, claiming they were friends.

"The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss," he said. "On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There is really nothing more to this."

"I want to make it clear that I have never brought a case," Ravalo told Bulgaria Today. " We have never been friends. I didn’t agree to the kiss. He lied to the world when he said we were friends while kissing me. It was his first match in the US. Besides, he grabbed my buttocks in the tent after the match. "

"I was silent all the time," the reporter added. "I received messages from Pulev's girlfriend, who followed me at Instagram and put my hashtags in her posts, saying that I was using the case to become popular.

I will not change anything, no matter what I am saying. Bulgarians already have an opinion. "

The license of Bulgaria’s best professional heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev in California was temporarily suspended till September 23rd.

He will appear in yet another hearing on July 22. The predictions for a quick return of his temporarily suspended license are optimistic.

Kubrat Pulev and his manager Ivaylo Gotsev have not yet responded to the claims of Jennifer Ravalo.