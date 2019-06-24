Register of Fruit and Vegetable Traders Will Protect Domestic Production

"In Bulgaria, the import of fruit and vegetables is about 90% according to the statistics of branch associations. According to our studies, the data is not in such a framework, but we are conducting a parallel audit. " This is what Deputy Minister of Agriculture Chavdar Marinov told the Bulgarian National Radio, quoted by Econ.bg

He recalled that a register of fruit and vegetable traders will be set up, with the aim of complete traceability and regulation of imports. This database will be linked to the structures of the NRA, the Customs Agency and the Bulgarian Agency for Safety and Health at Work.

"The goal is not to ban the trade in fruit and vegetables, the goal is regulation to know what we consume. We aim to get closer to the model applied in Greece - every trader is aware that he can not go to the market in Thessaloniki and offer Bulgarian tomatoes or cucumbers. This is a type of protection for the home-grown fruit and vegetables. The aim is to trade with clear rules and traceability'', Marinov added.



The Deputy Minister shared the idea of ​​a "fresh fruit", often applied in Europe - the product recruitment takes place within 24 hours, after which he is driven to a commercial site within a radius of no more than 150 km.

"So we believe that we will greatly support the Bulgarian producers. We should have initial results by September to realize this idea'', he said.