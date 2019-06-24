Over 2 million Pensioners in Bulgaria with Higher Pensions From July
More than 2 million and 130,000 pensioners will receive higher pensions from next month.
The increase is 5.7%. About BGN 277 million are provided for it.
The minimum retirement pension will increase by about 12% and the old-age pension will be around 7 BGN.
The pension ceiling is increasing from BGN 910 to BGN 1200. Thus, about 43,000 people will receive the real amount of their pensions. 26 thousand will remain limited by the higher ceiling.
After the increase the average pension is expected to exceed BGN 386.
The payment of higher pensions starts on 8 July. Their size can be consulted with a Personal Identification Code on the NSSI site or in the territorial units of the institute all over the country.
