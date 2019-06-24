7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Recorded in the Sea of Indonesia
Bnt
An earthquake with magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the sea east of Indonesia.
The earthquake was felt in Australia, where some areas were evacuated.
No tsunami warning yet.
There are also no reports of casualties and destruction.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 220 kilometers deep.