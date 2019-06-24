7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Recorded in the Sea of Indonesia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 24, 2019, Monday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Recorded in the Sea of Indonesia Bnt

An earthquake with magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the sea east of Indonesia.


The earthquake was felt in Australia, where some areas were evacuated.

No tsunami warning yet.

There are also no reports of casualties and destruction.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 220 kilometers deep.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Indonesia, tsunami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria