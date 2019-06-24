Rumen Radev Will Participate in the 41st Session of the UN Human Rights Council

President Rumen Radev goes to Geneva to participate in the 41st Session of the UN Human Rights Council. Bulgaria is a member for the first time since the establishment of the intergovernmental body.

In Switzerland, the head of state will meet with High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, with UN chief-general Michael Moeller and with the World Health and the World Trade Organization (WHO) Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo.

Tomorrow, Rumen Radev will visit CERN where he will talk with Bulgarian scientists working with the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

