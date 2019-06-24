Bulgarians celebrate Monday Midsummer Day, widely known as Enyovden, a holiday related to traditional beliefs about herbs and their healing power.

On June 24 the sun reaches its highest point in the sky and it is believed that if collected before surise on this day, the herbs have the strongest healing power.

Bulgarian tradition has it that on Enyovden children and adults should roll in dewy fields or take a bath in rivers and brooks.

Midsummer is celebrated around the world and most often refers to the period of the summer solstice or festivals honouring St. John the Baptist.

June 24th is also marked by the Orthodox Church as the birthday of St. John The Baptist.

St. John the Baptist - called also the Forerunner - is an imposing figure in the Christian New

Testament. He was the last to prophesize the coming of Jesus Christ - and the one to baptize the young Jesus in the river Jordan. The great prophet died a martyr's death beheaded by King Herod at the request of his daughter Salome.

According to the Bible, St. John the Forerunner prophesized about Christ thus: "I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and fire" (Matthew 3:11).

St. John the Baptist is especially venerated by the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church.