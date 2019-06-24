Rain Showers and Thunder in Many Areas,

Today, a cold front will pass through the country, with unstable air masses and development of cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. Many areas will get rain showers and thunder, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.

. In places in Western and Central Bulgaria events will be intense, with hailstorms. In eastern Bulgaria moderate northeast wind will blow. Temperatures will temporarily drop and the prevailing maximums will reach 26°C to 31°C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for June, it will rise slightly.

Code Yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 19 regions in Bulgaria.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia-city, Sofia region, Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Ruse.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy thunderclouds will form, brining rain and thunderstorms, chances of hail. The total rainfall per day in places up to 30-35 l/sq. m, or more, locally.