The most Expensive Apple in the World, Worth EUR 100 Thousand Grows in Plovdiv Garden

The most expensive apple in the world grows in the village of Trilistnik in Plovdiv. It costs 100,000 euros and will become the property of only one woman.

The unique fruit is now ripe in the orchard of Krasimir Kumchev in the village of Trilistnik in Plovdiv, Nova TV reported. The farmer grows 700 acres of apples. Most of them produce for consumption and another for boutique gifts.

The idea of ​​the "golden apple" came from the legend of Aphrodite.

"It is known from mythology that when the apple was thrown, the three goddesses Athena, Hera and Aphrodite began fighting for her because each of them thought she was the best, eventually she was in the hands of Aphrodite. at the moment, this apple is actually destined for the earthly Aphrodite, and it will get it after 15 September if her Paris appears and orders it, "says Krasimir Kumchev.

While ripening on the tree, the fruit will be covered with special stickers. It will then be painted by the sun by special technology. Then, in gold letters on the apple will gen an inscription.

"It will be written in manuscript in Greek and will read" For the best! ".

The apple will then be placed in a special golden stand that resembles a Faberge egg.

"It will be made of one kilogram and half of pure gold. Unique jewelery, completely resembling Faberge, a unique development of masters from Bulgaria, 18 carat gold and actually the value of gold itself is about 65-67 thousand euros, "explains Kumchev.

According to the farmer, such an apple has never been produced. The feeling for the woman who will receive it will be unique, because her name will be that of the goddess Aphrodite.

Sweet and sour will be the taste of the golden apple. The manufacturer claims that it did not use fertilizers and preparations for its growth.

The golden apple will ripen in September. Then, modern Paris will be able to rejoice for 100,000 euros its beloved Aphrodite.