Dupnitsa Company Imports Seamstresses from Moldova

A company from Dupnitsa has filed an application for hiring seamstresses from Moldova and has been approved to appoint them, announced the city's labor office. This is done in accordance with the Agreement on the Regulation of Labor Migration between Bulgaria and Moldova.

The employer will provide Moldovan women with free accommodation and food and will provide them in accordance with Bulgarian legislation. Their remuneration will be as much as local workers, said Natasha Ilieva, Head of the Bureau of Labor in Dupnitsa, quoted by BNR.

The interest in recruiting labor from the former Soviet republic will intensify due to the labor market crisis in Dupnitsa and the region. The seamstresses are the most sought after.

Otherwise, in Dupnitsa, the unemployment rate is record low - 5.7 percent.

There is a lack of skilled labor, which leads to shrinking the business. Employers in the construction, machine-building, tailoring, restaurant and hotel sectors experience the greatest shortage of labor.

During the vacation, many of the restaurants in the Kyustendil region hire students, the Labor Inspectorate said.