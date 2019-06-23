Fire in Downtown Sofia
Source: Twitter; PippilotaM
The reason is burning tires in the region, the MoI officers on duty said.
Fire broke out in the center of Sofia. Thick black smoke rises above the buildings in the region of UMHAT "Tsaritsa Yoanna - ISUL".
There is no danger of a fire burning in the surrounding buildings or threatened people, the Ministry of Interior added.
Fire officers have already been sent to the site.
