Fire in Downtown Sofia

Fire broke out in the center of Sofia. Thick black smoke rises above the buildings in the region of UMHAT "Tsaritsa Yoanna - ISUL".

The reason is burning tires in the region, the MoI officers on duty said.
There is no danger of a fire burning in the surrounding buildings or threatened people, the Ministry of Interior added.

Fire officers have already been sent to the site.

