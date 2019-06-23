BSMEPA will Support the Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency will support the most active community of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Bulgaria. Such an arrangement was reached by Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov and Mrs. Kremena Dervenkova, Executive Director of the Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLE) at a meeting today. During the talks it became clear that BSMEPA will be ABLE’s partner in organizing the Central European Startup Awards ceremony.

The mission of the Central European awards is to recognize the unique and diverse nature of the entrepreneurial community in this part of the region – from start-ups in areas such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Bio and Financial Technologies, Shared Workspaces, Acceleration Programs and Investment Funds.

For prizes in 17 categories, the most successful startups will be in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. Anyone can nominate distinguished companies in their respective sections.

„It is very logical for us to invite Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency as a partner of the initiative,“ said Kremena Dervenkova, CEO of ABLE, at the meeting.

After the event, there will be a time for networking and exchange of ideas.

CESawards is one of the four regional stages, part of the Global Startup Awards.