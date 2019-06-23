Fines and Prohibitions: What to Watch out for on the Beach!

Sweaty and almost naked - just in swimsuits - dune and park tourists annoy local residents of the resorts. Last year, in Gelendzhik, Russia, they created a computer game called "Golopuziki", where everyone can scam a naked tourist. Judging by the number of entries, over 70,000 virtual holidaymakers have been beaten. Some aspects of beach life in Russia and other countries are governed by the law.



What can you be fined for on the beach, in the hotel and in the resort, experts say to RIA Novosti:

Most bans are standard - the beaches can not be a place to take and drink alcohol. This year, the Assembly (the legislature) in Goa Province, India, approved an amendment to the Tourism Act. Alcohol consumption, cooking and disposal of waste in tourist sites is a crime. Tourists are threatened with a fine, and if you do not pay, you can go to jail.



In Thailand, since February smoking on the beaches is prohibited. Offenders shall be fined up to $ 3,000 or imprisoned for up to one year. "Although smoking in public places is strictly limited, there are special zones on very popular beaches, where the ban does not apply," said Victoria Hudajeva, a representative of a large tour operator. In Russia, for smoking on the beach or in a beach café or restaurant, you can be fined up to 1500 rubles, although there are exceptions.

In Europe the penalty for smoking in the wrong place, depending on the country and previous violations, the fines range from 50 to several thousand euros. You can smoke on some European beaches, but not on others. In Italy smoking is banned in particular on the 8-kilometer Bibione beach in Venice, as well as on some beaches in Sardinia, Liguria and others. At the summer porches of cafes and restaurants in Europe, people usually do not mind smoking.



Many countries reject plastic bags and containers. Including - in Thailand on the island of Koh Samet. The fine of up to 500 euros is due to pay tourists trying to use disposable plastic dishes on the Italian islands Tremiti (they are five in number). The same is happening on May 1 on the island of Capri, and from June 1 on the Egyptian resorts Hurghada and Marsa Alam. The number of beaches where smoking is forbidden increases, so before your holiday check out the situation in your chosen resort.

In countries with a rich historical heritage it is forbidden to take and export items found on the shore or at the bottom of the sea. In Thailand and Egypt, the collection, storage and export of corals is strictly enforced. "The Italian island of Sardinia is famous for its beautiful sandy beaches, so the authorities have forbidden tourists to export sand to preserve memories," said Victoria Hudajeva. This is strictly controlled when checking baggage and there are cases when tourists are fined.



There are many beautiful sand dunes in the Japanese city of Totori. So here you can not make the inscriptions in the sand. In the Spanish resort of Majorca you will be penalized for building sand castles. On the island of Boracay in the Philippines, where the access of tourists is limited, it is also worth rejecting architectural sand experiments. In addition, there are bans, fire, smoking, alcohol and picnics.

In the Dominican Republic, you can not touch or shoot with famous sea stars. All these bans are related to the fight for environmental protection. There is a special Behavior Code on Beaches with an International Blue Flag Certificate. There are more than 4500 such beaches on the planet.



It is impossible to burn fires there, all the construction works are limited during the season, says a representative of the national organization - Blue Flag program operator Galina Tsvetkova. "You should not pollute the water:" the peeing is forbidden, "she jokes. In these places you should not use shampoo on beach showers.



Another feature of the blue flag beaches is the separate collection of garbage. In addition, there is no way to come with your pet. According to an officer on one of Moscow's beaches in "Serebrian Bor", all these beaches have the same limitations: you can not drink alcohol, burn fire, break trees or flowers. It is true that only some of them pets are not forbidden.

Beachwear is also subject to regulation. While in the Russian resorts bare tourists beat them only virtually, in Montenegro the authorities are discussing a ban on bikini and nudity. As Bladoj Rajdanovic, a member of the City Council, says, tourists are being offered a fine of 500 euros if half-seas arrive at the beach and 700 euros if they enter a swim at lunch in the restaurant. In Croatia, such bans have already been introduced - at the request of local residents.



Naturally, the strictest attitude to beachwear exists in Muslim countries, and there are strict penalties for violation of the "clothing".

But even in a totally secular Turkey you may encounter unexpected limitations. For example, last summer in a Turkish hotel, a Russian tourist was asked to remove the geolocation of her bikini photos taken on the beach of the hotel as the administration focuses on attracting Muslim clients.



Two years ago, on the beaches of France, they tried to ban the burqas (Muslim bathing clothes), but eventually the idea was abandoned.



On nudist beaches you can not appear in swimsuits. There are even special resorts where you will not be allowed to wear clothes. "Some hotels adhere to a wholly nudist approach, others follow a policy from twilight to dawn, requiring guests to dress only for breakfast and dinner in restaurants," explains Vyacheslav Konishev, director of a travel agency offering trips to nudist resorts. There is a resort in France where you do not have to cover your nakedness even when you visit a restaurant, a bank or a police station.