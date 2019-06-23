Sofia Police Detain a Man who Forcibly Dragged a 15-year-old in his Car

A 41-year-old man was arrested, who had 15 years old boy in his car against his will, the Interior Ministry said.

In the late afternoon of Saturday at the SDRC, a signal was received that a 15-year-old boy had been put in a car against his will. Police officers immediately reacted to the alert, and after a quick operative-search action, they held the perpetrator.

His identity was established - a 41-year-old man who presented himself as an employee of the Bulgarian Special Counter-terrorist Unit . He has been charged today and his detention measure has been prolonged to 72 hours.

Investigations are under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Disciplinary proceedings are also under way.