Food Prices in Bulgaria Are Close to the Average for Europe

The prices of some of the main commodities in Bulgaria are now close to the average for Europe. This shows Eurostat data on prices in Bulgaria compared to the average European ones, Nova TV reported. Prices for milk, cheese and eggs reach 98% of the Union average. That's how we take the tenth place in the Union. According to Eurostat's analysis, together with incomes, prices in Bulgaria are also rising to reach the EU average.

The highest is the price of dairy products in Cyprus - 136% above the average. The lowest - in Poland.

With regard to bread and cereals, Bulgaria have the second lowest price in Europe - 62% of the Union average. Less are paying only in Romania - 54%. The most expensive bread is bought by the Danes - the price there is 150% above the average.

And for the meat, Bulgarians are among the Europeans who buy it at prices lower than the common market. 64% compared to the average prices in Europe.

Throughout the European Union alcohol and cigarettes are cheapest in Bulgarian stores. The reason is low excise. Bulgarians pay 49% of the average European market for tobacco products, for alcohol - 74%.

These goods are most expensive in the UK - almost double to the average in Europe. Here, however, it should be recalled that according to previous Eurostat surveys Bulgarians spend most of their budget on food. And we are the first in this indicator in Europe, which should mean that low prices for the average for the European market, are actually high for many Bulgarians. Because apart from prices, another comparisons are also important - of incomes as an example.