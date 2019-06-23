Sunny and Hot Sunday

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form mostly over the West and Central Bulgaria, where some places can expect rain showers and thunder. There will be weak south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 31 ° and 36 °, in Sofia about 31 °.

The sea water temperature is between 25-27°.

On June 23rd, 2019, the sun will rise at 5:49 and set at 21:08. Duration of the day will be 15:19 hours.

On 23.06.2019 the moon will rise at 00:44 and will set at 11:25. Disc Illumination in 0h UT 72%. Moon Phase: Last Quarter.

