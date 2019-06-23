5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in California

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in California

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale was registered in California at 3.53 local time. The quake was at a depth of 12 km. Its epicenter is 869 kilometers northwest from Los Angeles, with a population of 3.8 million people, and 300 kilometers northwest from Sacramento.

Close to the epicenter, just a few kilometers away is the small town of Petrolia, which is located about 400 kilometers from San Francisco.

So far there has been no information about victims and injured people.

