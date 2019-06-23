5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in California
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 23, 2019, Sunday // 09:01| Views: | Comments: 0
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale was registered in California at 3.53 local time. The quake was at a depth of 12 km. Its epicenter is 869 kilometers northwest from Los Angeles, with a population of 3.8 million people, and 300 kilometers northwest from Sacramento.
Close to the epicenter, just a few kilometers away is the small town of Petrolia, which is located about 400 kilometers from San Francisco.
So far there has been no information about victims and injured people.
