Police in Boris Johnson's Home after a Scandal

British police have been summoned to check a neighbor's signal from the candidate for the Conservative Party leader and pretender for the post of prime minister Boris Johnson. The neighbor has reported that he has heard a loud argument.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, the police visited an address in southern London, where Johnson lives with his girlfriend. "The person who called the police was worried about whether his neighbor was okay, the police went to the address and talked to all the residents who were safe and well," the police said in a statement.

"There have been no violations or concerns visible to to the police, and there has been no reason for action," the report said.

According to the Guardian, quoted by the Associated Press, the neighbors have heard screams, shouts and bashing.