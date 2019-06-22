Man Arrested for Hooliganism in the Sofia City Center
A signal for an apparently intoxicated man who broke an office entrance door was received about 2:30 am tonight, the Ministry of Interior press center reported.
Immediately arriving at the address police patrol found that a nightclub customer, confusing the door of the bar with an entrance to a neighboring office, failed to enter and in his affection broke the glass door and a nearby pot.
He is detained by police for 24 hours, the information says.
