Man Arrested for Hooliganism in the Sofia City Center

Man Arrested for Hooliganism in the Sofia City Center

A signal for an apparently intoxicated man who broke an office entrance door was received about 2:30 am tonight, the Ministry of Interior press center reported.

Immediately arriving at the address police patrol found that a nightclub customer, confusing the door of the bar with an entrance to a neighboring office, failed to enter and in his affection broke the glass door and a nearby pot.

He is detained by police for 24 hours, the information says.

