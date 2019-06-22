Bus with Children Crashed in Northern Bulgaria, 10 People Injured
A passenger minibus had an accident at the junction for Apriltsi, on the road between the villages of Bulgarene and Malinovo, Lovech region.
According to preliminary information, the driver of Ford Transit, carrying a group of 8 children and their companion, did not respect the advantage and hit a car, the Interior Ministry said. All passengers are from Cherven Bryag.
Immediately to the site are targeted traffic police and emergency aid teams. An organization has been made to bring the victims to the hospital in Lovech for review.
The Center for Emergency Medical Care reported to BTA suffered slightly, with light wounds are ten people - eight of them traveled in the van, the other two were in a car. Among the injured in the van are four children aged 16 and 17.
The road is not closed, the traffic is regulated by traffic police.
