Bus with Children Crashed in Northern Bulgaria, 10 People Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | June 22, 2019, Saturday // 20:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bus with Children Crashed in Northern Bulgaria, 10 People Injured

A passenger minibus had an accident at the junction for Apriltsi, on the road between the villages of Bulgarene and Malinovo, Lovech region.

According to preliminary information, the driver of Ford Transit, carrying a group of 8 children and their companion, did not respect the advantage and hit a car, the Interior Ministry said. All passengers are from Cherven Bryag.

Immediately to the site are targeted traffic police and emergency aid teams. An organization has been made to bring the victims to the hospital in Lovech for review.

The Center for Emergency Medical Care reported to BTA suffered slightly, with light wounds are ten people - eight of them traveled in the van, the other two were in a car. Among the injured in the van are four children aged 16 and 17.

The road is not closed, the traffic is regulated by traffic police.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria