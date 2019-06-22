The E-commerce Turnover is about BGN 3 Billion Per Year

BGN 3 billion per year are circulating in the e-commerce, and that is the statistics only for the companies with distance sales, so the amount is at least BGN 500 mln. This is estimated by experts from the branch.

The chairman of the Bulgarian E-commerce Association, Petar Vanchev, believes that, depending on the method of calculation, the turnover of electronic commerce in Bulgaria starts at BGN 500 million and amounts to several billion leva, for example 3-4 billion, and may even be five billion.

"National statistics cover only companies registered as electronic traders. It does not include the foreigners who are not localized for Bulgaria, as well as the big retail chains, which also have shopping sites. Separately, the statistics don’t have in mind the share of the gray economy in the sector, "he explains.