China is building six new bulk carriers for the Bulgarian Navy.

In his official facebook profile MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) showed a picture of Bulgaria’s Consul General Dimitar Pamulov in Shanghai, China, standing at the 6-ton rotor of the Bulgarian bulk ship "Rozhen", which was built in the last two years.

The craft is being built in one of the Chinese shipyards near Shanghai (Nantong City, Jiangsu Province). The ship, whose displacement was 45,000 tons, was lowered to the water on January 21st this year. The ship was ordered and owned by The Bulgarian Navy registered under the Maltese flag.

Six new Bulk Ships with a displacement of 45,000 tons are being built at Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Limited, China's largest privately-owned and third-largest shipyard.

The ships are ordered and will be owned by The Bulgarian Navy.

The first ship in the series, "Plana”, will be released and solemnly handed over on July 17th. The next one - “Midzhur” - is expected to be handed over on September 25th. "Buzludzha", "Malyovitsa", "Milin kamak" and "Okolchitsa" are waiting for their turn.

Our consulate in Shanghai is very interested in the construction of the ships and they say that this is one of the best examples of working, productive relations in the bilateral relations.