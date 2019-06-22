Second Local Elections: Reflection Day in Istanbul
Today is the reflection day in Istanbul. Tomorrow will be held the second local elections in the largest Turkish city, BNT reported. In preliminary polls, the candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party, Ekrem İmamoğlu, is leading with about 5 percent in front of the former prime minister, Binali Yildirim.
In March İmamoğlu won the vote and was mayor of Istanbul for 18 days, but after the intervention of President Recep Erdoğan the results were canceled and the vote was scheduled again for June. Istanbul is the largest Turkish city and financial centre in the country. This is the city where 2 decades ago the president's major political career began.
