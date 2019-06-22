Putin Banned Flights from Russia to Georgia

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree prohibiting airlines from July 8 from transporting Russians to Georgia and recommended that tour operators not sell packages for excursions to the Caucasus state. The head of state also ordered the government to secure the return of the Russians temporarily residing in Georgia.

The reason is the uprisings in Georgia yesterday, after the chairman of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy and deputy from the Russian parliament, Sergey Gavrilov, took up the seat of Georgian Parliament Speaker.

Quoted by RIA Novosti, the Russian politician said the Georgian side had put him in that place "according to the protocol at such events."

The incident triggered dissatisfaction from opposition MPs from the United National Movement and "European Georgia" who left the meeting.

Radicals then rushed into the Georgian Parliament and asked the Russian delegation to leave the country. The participants in the protest demanded the resignation of President Iraklii Kobahidze and Interior Minister George Ghacharias.

During the rally, at least 240 people were injured. The police detained over 300 protesters.