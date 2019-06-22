Acronis Bulgaria Expands with BGN 1.2 Million Investments and 130 New Jobs

Acronis Bulgaria received an A-class investment certificate from Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy. The company will invest 1.2 million leva and will expand its activity with 130 new engineers, it is clear from the announcement to the media.

The aim of the project is to extend the company by creating a European Center for Research and Development on Cyber ​​Defense, AI and Blockchain projects. The expansion of Acronis Bulgaria's research center in Sofia is related to the development of a new product called Acronis Total Protection (ATP). This is a new solution that aims to make the service provider's business more granular and profitable, to cope with viral attacks and reduce operating costs.

The new product will be based on proactive, artificial intelligence technologies fully integrated with a backup engine and is expected to become a leading product on the market thanks to core integration, immediate data recovery, multidisciplinary R & D team combined with client database and market experience.

Singapore's Acronis acquired its native T-Soft in August 2018 and renamed it to Acronis Bulgaria. Then the IT company announced that it plans to invest $ 50 million and increase the team in Bulgaria with another 300 people.

