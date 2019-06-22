What Weather Should Bulgaria Expect this Summer - will there be Record Temperatures and Rainfall?

Summer will be normal and slightly warmer than usual in terms of temperatures but with more rainfall. This was announced to Darik the climatologist and lecturer at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "Prof. Georgi Rachev. At present, the temperature of the sea is almost a record high for this period, he noted. According to him, for the time being, only the US Agency for the Study of the Oceans and the Atmosphere (NOA) gives forecasts for a slightly cooler time in Northern Bulgaria in July, August and September.

"Since May we have some indicators in the summer. Often journalists ask me where the transitional seasons have disappeared and why we go from winter to summer. Transition seasons have not disappeared. Summer in Bulgaria is generally quite lengthy because we are at the southern edge of the temperate climate zone and by many indicators we are approaching the Mediterranean, "explained Georgi Rachev.



He reported that the summer is going to be normal and a little warmer in terms of temperatures, more rain is expected. As the overflows will be mostly in the western half - in Central and Western Bulgaria, and a bit drier on the sea.



"For the time being, this forecast is absolutely right, because in June we are between degrees and a half and two above the norm, which is set for a 30-year period. The sea is warm, to the east it is warm and there is a continuous east and northeast transport, which causes warm water to be collected close to the shore, "explained the climatologist.

Prof. Rachev noted that this Sunday is expected to invade somewhat cooler air from the northwest, but the sea will remain warm.



"When that air reaches the sea and the wind turns from shore inward, then that surface layer will be taken out of warm water and in its place will come out of the deeper water. But that does not mean that the sea water temperature will drop below 20 degrees, "he added.

According to the climatologist we are waiting for a normal, warm and rainy summer in the Balkan Peninsula, as the Black Sea coast is given higher temperatures than normal for the season.



Prof. Rachev determined the time as perfect for the harvest. "Warm and wet weather is perfect for that," he summed up.