Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Opens the Conference "Business and Regions"

Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova on June 21 will open the conference "Business and Regions". The purpose of the conference is to show good practices for the influence of business on the development of small companies in the relevant regions, which largely determines the existence of a number of settlements, reports BNT.

Representatives of the Bulgarian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and the International Bank for Economic Cooperation will discuss the opportunities for financing the regions and the strategic investors in them.