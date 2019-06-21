Bulgaria will Open Talks with Gazprom on Reducing the Price of Natural Gas
Bulgaria will start talks with Gazprom on lowering the price of natural gas, Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on June 21. Bulgaria will refer to the decision of the European Commission, which allows the parties disadvantaged by the Russian company because of the higher prices to start negotiations, reports BNT
The state-owned Bulgargaz Company explained that they are currently making the latest analyses to start the negotiations.
