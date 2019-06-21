Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture: 288 Guest Houses Funded with EU Money are Being Inspected

Some 288 guest houses are being inspected, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva said in reference to the ongoing investigation ordered by Prime Minister Borissov into all guest houses in the country financed with EU funds, Focus News Agency reported. Minister Taneva said the inspections will continue until the end of June. "We will release a report to inform the public," she said. In her words, only seven owners had denied access.

The minister invited all media to attend the checks, "everyone is free to see what our experts discover when they do a spot check”.

Asked to comment on the resignation of Vasil Nikolov, the President of the Agricultural Academy, Minister Taneva said: "When I return to the Ministry of Agriculture, I will look at Vasil Nikolov's resignation. I am aware of it. It is for personal reasons. I have nothing to say."