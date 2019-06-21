Total Hourly Labour Cost for the the First Four Months in Bulgaria in 2019 Rised by 12.9% Compared to the Previous Year

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 21, 2019, Friday // 23:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Total Hourly Labour Cost for the the First Four Months in Bulgaria in 2019 Rised by 12.9% Compared to the Previous Year

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute for the first quarter of 2019 the total hourly labour cost rose 12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2018. It increased in 11.4% industry, 13.1% in services, and 8.4% in construction.
The breakdown by economic activities showed that the highest annual growths in total labour costs were recorded in education – 17.9%, other service activities – 17.7% and real estate activities – 16.9%. 
The wages and salaries costs per hour worked grew by 12.7% in comparison with a year earlier, while the other (non-wage) costs rose by 13.8%. Among the economic activities in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 the growth rate of wages and salaries component ranged from 18.3% in ‘Other service activities’ to 8.3% in ‘Construction’.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria