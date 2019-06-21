Total Hourly Labour Cost for the the First Four Months in Bulgaria in 2019 Rised by 12.9% Compared to the Previous Year
According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute for the first quarter of 2019 the total hourly labour cost rose 12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2018. It increased in 11.4% industry, 13.1% in services, and 8.4% in construction.
The breakdown by economic activities showed that the highest annual growths in total labour costs were recorded in education – 17.9%, other service activities – 17.7% and real estate activities – 16.9%.
The wages and salaries costs per hour worked grew by 12.7% in comparison with a year earlier, while the other (non-wage) costs rose by 13.8%. Among the economic activities in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 the growth rate of wages and salaries component ranged from 18.3% in ‘Other service activities’ to 8.3% in ‘Construction’.
