PM Borissov: We'll Pay the F-16 Fighters with Money from the Reserve

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters in Brussels today that the funds for fighters will be separated from the reserve.

"Currently, the Defense Ministry is expecting to receive a bid from the United States. They are discussing it, conducting a final negotiation, and since that money is not in the budget, when we get to the point of a contract, we will go to parliament, update the budget accordingly, and that money will be taken from the reserve we have, "the Prime Minister pointed out, quoted by a correspondent of the Bulgarian National Radio.

Late yesterday, Borissov announced that the U.S. is asking for 2.2 billion leva in its bid for the delivery of eight F-16 fighters.

During the parliamentary scrutiny on Friday, Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said that at the end of next week, a US delegation will come to Bulgaria to conduct the final negotiations for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters for the needs of the Bulgarian army.

He didn’t make a comment on the F-16 fighters price.