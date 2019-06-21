Nearly 1000 Infected with Measles in Bulgaria

The registered cases of measles in Bulgaria as of June 17th are 933, said Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev during the parliamentary control.

Measles infected number is growing, 90% of cases among Romanies.

The most affected are children in the age groups between 0-1 years - 140 cases, 1-4 years - 287 cases and 5-9 years - 275 cases, Minister Ananiev pointed out, quoted by BTA. The Ministry of Health has established a National Coordination Council for measles control, environmental analysis, assessment of the phased implementation of measures, proposals for new measures, etc., he recalled.

Sufficient quantities of measles vaccine are provided in the country. On-site health mediators help with the search for non-immunized people, clarifying the need for timely search for medical aid for the illness and raising awareness among the population.

To this date, measles cases have been reported in eleven municipalities. The highest incidence rate per 100,000 population is in Sofia District - 296 cases, Kyustendil District - 105 cases, Blagoevgrad - 172 cases and Sofia-city - 305 cases. The remaining affected areas are Bourgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv and Rousse, where single cases or small epidemic outbreaks have been recorded.