President Rumen Radev Will Take Part in the UN Human Rights Council 41st Session

On 24 and 25 June, President Rumen Radev will visit the Swiss Confederation for the 41st Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Since this year Bulgaria is a member of the Human Rights Council for the period until 2021. This happens for the first time since the establishment of the intergovernmental body and after a vote last year at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the UN building in Geneva, President Rumen Radev will held a speech in front of the Human Rights Council on 24 June. Within the same day, the head of state will hold meetings with High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Geneva's Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, Michael Møller, the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization Directors - Tedros Adhanom and Roberto Azevêdo .

President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Geneva. There are about 1,000 Bulgarians living in the whole canton.

On June 25th, President Radev will visit the European Organization for Nuclear Research - CERN. The head of state will talk to Bulgarians working in the organization. More than 13,000 scientists from 97 countries around the world are conducting researches at CERN and more than 100 Bulgarian specialists collaborate with the organization.