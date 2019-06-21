The Results of the First Stage of the Contest For Renovation of "Sveta Nedelya" Square Are Ready

Тhe results of the first stage of the contest for renovation of ''Sveta Nedelya'' square in the capital are ready. Today, participants will be notified of which ones are continuing in the second stage of the competition. The contest is limited, with seven applications submitted to the second stage.

Sofia Municipality announced for the second time a Contest for Ideological Development for the renovation of "Sveta Nedelya" Square in Sofia. This time the requirements for the participants are only to have fulfilled at least one such project in the last ten years.

The financial requirements that triggered a dispute at the previous announcement of the competition have been dropped.

In the autumn of last year the chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov, stopped the competition for a reconstruction project and promised to announce a new procedure with changed conditions.

This development took place after the House of Architects in Bulgaria twice insisted on changing the conditions of the competition, defining them as discriminatory. The contest for the reconstruction of ''Sveta Nedelya'' Square again includes a pre-selection of the candidates according to their experience. Following evaluation under this criteria, several teams will be selected to be invited to submit their papers. They will be judged by an international jury.