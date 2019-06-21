Baltic Countries Will be Excluded From the Russian Energy System by 2025

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland signed with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy, Maroš Šefčovič, in charge of the Energy Union, a road map for synchronization of their grids with the Continental European Network, quoted by Econ.bg

This is stated in a document published by the Commission. The Continental European Network (known by the abbreviation UCTE) is the largest in the world with over 400 million users. It does not cover all countries of the European Union but includes the Western Balkans, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

The step means that the electricity grids will be dismantled with the energy systems of Russia and Belarus. The process must be completed by 2025. The funds for the first phase were secured with an agreement of EUR 323 million, signed by the European Commission in March.



Despite the existing links with the European partners "for historical reasons", the Baltic network is working in sync with the Russian and Belarusian ones, and the change is the key to the development of the EU Energy Union.

The Russian newspaper RBK cites an adviser to the Lithuanian president who told the Lithuanian BNS site that there is already a specific timeframe for exclusion from the post-Soviet system, while Brussels will be involved in talks with representatives of Moscow and Minsk.