Bulgaria: Inspections For Safety and Hygiene of Swimming Pools and Beaches Across the Country

At the end of the inspection the Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office (VAP) will provide information on the violations found, reported NOVA TV.


The prosecution commissioned a check on the safety and hygiene of swimming pools and beaches. VAP has commissioned a legality check for the safety of services and the fulfillment of the health requirements of swimming pools, beaches and so on.

These actions are undertaken by the Chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection and the Chief Public Health Inspector (resp. regional health inspections), given the powers to control and impose sanctions under the Consumer Protection Act and the Health Act.

Under the abovementioned laws, the producers of goods and the persons supplying services are obliged to offer to consumers only safe goods and services, a number of health requirements have been established. These include, for example, the rules introduced by secondary legislation such as Ordinance No 5 of 30.05.2008 on the management of bathing water quality. The subject of the verification is the observance of these obligations by the persons concerned.

The deadline for carrying out the assigned actions is until 15.08.2019, when general information about the violations will be submitted to the VAP, the concrete measures and actions taken to eliminate the cases of non-compliance with the law and their consequences and to sanction the guilty persons.

The purpose of the check is to protect the health of people at a time when the use of swimming pools, beaches and so on is increasing.

