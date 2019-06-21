The “Cherry Festival” in the "Fruit Garden of Bulgaria" - Kyustendil Begins

The 12th Cherry Festival in Kyustendil promises a lot of good mood, attractions, tastings, competitions and awards. Kyustendil is most famous for its healing mineral water. But during the beginning of the summer the town becomes the cherry capital of Bulgaria - famous as the Fruit Garden of Bulgaria.

The festival begins tonight with the show, "Antiquity in Hisarlaka". On Saturday there will be a competition for the most beautiful arranged table with cherries and a prize for the biggest fruit. On Sunday there will be a culinary exhibition with a competition for dishes and delicacies prepared from cherries.

"The Kyustendil cherries, are sold everywhere and have a reputation not only in Bulgaria, but also abroad, and they inspired us to make this holiday so that we can show tourists not only the cherries, but also our dance ensembles, groups and opportunities for expression. Everything that Kyustendil has will be shown on this day, and people who will come from other cities will feel the fresh air in our city,”, said the the director of Culture Department at the municipality, Dima Ukalska.