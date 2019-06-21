Elena Yoncheva and Peter Vitanov Were Dismissed as Deputies
The two will become members of the European Parliament and will be replaced by the following in the BSP list.
MPs decided to terminate Elena Yoncheva and Peter Vitanov from BSP for Bulgaria mandates as deputies. The ground - both will be MEPs in the new European Parliament.
The two will be replaced by the next in the party list.
