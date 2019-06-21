Nearly 700,000 Europeans with Permission to Stay in the UK After Brexit

Nearly 700,000 people have been granted permission to remain in the UK after Brexit, the UK Department of the Interior reported, e-mailing the Daily Mail.About 166,900 people turned to the government scheme to settle European citizens in May to secure their status after Brexit, according to statistics.

As of May 31, the total number of applications since the scheme was opened was 788,200, with 668,000 approved, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

Of these, 66% received established status and 34% received a pre-established status.

Interior Minister Sajid Javid told parliament on June 10 that his number has risen to over 800,000 and nearly 700,000 have succeeded.

The scheme was open to the audience on March 30th.

As for EU citizens, the scheme is open to citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway who are in the European Economic Area (EEA) but are not EU Member States, as well as those from Switzerland. Successful candidates are granted immigration status confirming their right to continue living and working in the UK indefinitely.

People who have lived in the country for five years can get established status. People with less than five years' residence may have a pre-established status that can later be converted into established status.