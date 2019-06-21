Bulgaria's Ombudsman: I Still Have no Decision on whether to Run for Sofia Mayor

"I still have no decision on whether to run for Sofia mayor," said Maya Manolova, the National Ombudsman of Bulgaria, to bTV. She said that the more people are keen on running for the place, the more she doesn’t want to do it", but also the unceremonious attitude of the state towards the citizens motivates her in the opposite direction for candidacy.

Manolova is categorical that if she decides to run for local elections, it will be with the people, not with the parties.

"The Law on Party Subsidies is a frank attempt to legalize corporate influence over parties and to subdue business interests," the Ombudsman believes. She is convinced that this puts democracy and the "political pluralism citizens have been fighting for with during the changes " into question.

For this reason, Manolova plans to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

The Ombudsman also commented on her conflict with the Health Minister over the protests of the nurses. According to Manolova, the rise of the medical workers salaries was between 20 and 60 leva, which is funny and does not meet the promise that has been given.

"There is pressure on the protesters," Manolova said, who is convinced that what is happening “is dooming our healthcare system".