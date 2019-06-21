Bulgarian Defense Minister: F-16 Final Talks Will be at the End of Next Week

pixabay.com

Bulgarian Defense Minister is expecting a meeting with his US counterpart next week, reported BNT.


At the end of next week, a US delegation will come to Bulgaria to conduct the final negotiations for the purchase of eight F-16 fighters for the needs of the Bulgarian army. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov during the parliamentary scrutiny on Friday.

According to Karakachanov, talks on new aircraft continue on schedule. There may only be a delay due to staff changes in the US administration.

Karakachanov expects a meeting with the US Secretary of Defense next week, if there is no change.

Bulgaria chose American fighters F-16. According to the initial offer, the price of eight of the fighters for us will be BGN 2.2 billion. The sum is not budgeted by the state this year and to finance the Ministry of Finance plans to increase the level of government debt.

According to the stipulated texts in the state budget, the maximum debt that the state can take is up to BGN 1 billion.

