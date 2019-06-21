Severe Chain Reaction Accident on the Trakia Highway

Bulgaria: Severe Chain Reaction Accident on the Trakia Highway

Two people have died in a pileup collision which occurred on Trakia Motorway in the region of the turn-off for the town of Balgarovo. This was announced from the Ministry of Interior Directorate - Bourgas.

The incident happened on the "Trakia” Motorway at the exit in the direction to Balgarovo. The severe crash involved several cars. According to the initial data there are two dead people.

