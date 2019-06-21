Sofia and Plovdiv with the Most Abortions in Bulgaria

Just for the first three months of 2019, 5,800 abortions were committed in Bulgaria, making the country among the leading countries in Europe by abortion. This is a statistic of the National Center for Public Health and Analyses (NCPHA). Of these, over 3600 pregnancies were ended of patients’ own free will.

The statistics also show that Sofia and Plovdiv are the leading cities in Bulgaria where the most abortions are carried out - only for the first three months of the year 935 abortions were carried out in Sofia Municipality, 571 in Plovdiv and 410 in Bourgas.

39 children under the age of 15 interrupted their pregnancies. In 22 cases the abortion was spontaneous and in the 17 - therapeutic.

Most abortions are made by women over 30 years of age - nearly 2,850. Secondly, are women from 20 to 29 years of age, with 2,408 abortions in the first quarter of the year. Abortion is not a taboo, among teenagers too, as in Stara Zagora the most abortions were carried out on 15-19 year old girls - 55. By this indicator - abortions among teenagers, Stara Zagora ranked first in the statistics, Plovdiv is next (49 abortions), then Sofia Municipality / 47 /, and Sliven / 35 /.

Statistics from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis account only the surgical abortions, the spontaneous abortions, and those who were carried out due to medical reasons, but there are no official statistics in the country about how much abortions are made illegally. According to sources on the Internet, the number of illegal abortions in private clinics, as well as medical abortions (commonly called “the abortion pill” but it involves taking two types of abortion pills. These pills will terminate a pregnancy, and are not the same as what is commonly known as the “morning-after pill” or Plan B, which is designed to prevent pregnancy.), is even higher than those legally removed and described in official statistics.

If official statistics keep pace, by the end of 2019, in one year Bulgaria will have lost over 23,000 future Bulgarians. For comparison, in 2016 the official number of interrupted pregnancies was 26,446, with 56,000 registered liveborn children.